Wagin Woolorama committee members and staff are delighted to welcome visitors to this year’s 51st Woolorama and 120th Wagin Agricultural Society Show, touted as having a “bigger than Ben Hur” line-up.

There will be fun and entertainment for all including a trade fair, competitions, fashion, food, all things agricultural and two days of action-packed regional community spirit.

This year, the theme is centered on “Let’s Get Together” — highlighting the significance of family and friends getting together and catching up to have a chat as well as those who work and collaborate together.

In sync with the theme, the committee intends to raise awareness of the importance of having time to pause, taking care of one’s mental health and making time to connect.

For 51 years the Wagin Woolorama has been WA’s biggest regional family friendly show — held in Wagin 2.5 hours south-east of Perth.

The Woolorama attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year during the two-day event, offering a range of attractions, competitions and commercial exhibitors.

With something for everyone, patrons have the chance to mingle with exhibitors and enjoy art and photography, craftwork, needlework, agriculture, animal husbandry, poultry and equestrian events.

There will also be woodwork, metal work, food and beverage stalls, patchwork, fashion, textiles, jewellery design, home and building information, education and more.

The Wagin Woolorama was first held in 1972, inspired by a trip to the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.

The visit prompted local farmer Malcom Edward from the Wagin Agricultural Society to explore what a feature event for Wagin might look like.

With the strength of Wagin’s Merino and wool industry, a competition was held to find a catchy name for the Wagin Agricultural Show — two boys came up with the name “Woolorama” and they won $5 each for their efforts.

The Wagin Agricultural Society, a not-for-profit organisation, exists to build strength and capacity in the people and town of Wagin.

The Woolorama showcases rural Australia and provides a snapshot of what it has to offer.

The event is a celebration of those who have contributed and continue to contribute to Wagin community’s rich rural history and lifestyle.

As the annual show draws crowds each year, its essence lies in the unfolding backdrop.

While attendees can expect to see livestock and farm animals, they can also take the opportunity to experience fine needlework and amazing preserves from the craft and cooking competitions.

Visitors can also expect to hear the enthusiastic cheers from the wood chop, applause for the fashion parade and delight for the entertainment provided throughout the event.

The Woolorama brings together city and county, forming an experience to support, uplift, and assist one another amid the joy and fun of the show.

Beyond the event, it becomes a platform for fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.