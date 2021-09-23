A young gun Gidgegannup beef producer developing traceability systems and improving animal welfare outcomes has won a prestigious accolade for her work.

Tamara Pfitzner was today named the 2021 Cattle Council NAB Agribusiness Rising Champions Initiative winner for WA.

The 25-year-old farmer and live export consultant has been dubbed an “exceptional role model” for other young people coming into the industry.

In addition to being a beef producer supplying local butchers and the livestock export trade, Ms Pfitzner operates a rural contracting and consulting business, specialising in the livestock export sector.

Following a career working in a range of key industry roles in the livestock export sector, including as a live export compliance manager covering both Australia and export markets, Ms Pfitzner is continuing her passion for animal welfare through her business.

“I am currently working in conjunction with technology development companies to trial and implement new remote auditing systems and automated track and traceability systems within Australia for livestock,” she said.

She is also the administrator for the Collective Standards of Animal Welfare, which has implemented a transparent platform which allows participants to act collaboratively and responsibly to reduce risk and improve animal welfare outcomes.

“I’m very interested in current industry systems, and through Rising Champions, I want to be pushed outside of my comfort zone and gain a more detailed understanding of the different sectors within the beef industry,” Ms Pfitzner said.

“Having worked in the beef industry since 2014, I’m keen to play a part in ensuring the Australian livestock export industry remains a sustainable industry for producers, exporters, and importers.”

NAB executive for regional and agribusiness Julie Rynski called her an “exceptional role model” for other young members of the beef industry.

“Fostering the professional development and leadership skills of the next generation of Australian beef industry leaders like Tamara is vital to ensure the ongoing success of the industry and the many rural and regional communities who depend on it,” Ms Rynski said.

Through the Rising Champion Initiative — a joint program of the Cattle Council of Australia and NAB Agribusiness — Ms Pfitzner will get to attend an all-expenses paid leadership development week in Canberra with the 2021 Rising Champions from each state.

The initiative is designed to provide an “unrivalled opportunity” for beef industry participants between 21-40-years-old to kick-start their personal career development and network with industry and government representatives.

CCA President, Markus Rathsmann congratulated Ms Pfitzner on her dedication to the Australian beef industry.

“Tamara reflects the high calibre of candidates that the Rising Champions program continues to attract and bodes well for the future of the Australian beef industry,” he said.

“CCA would like to thank NAB Regional & Agribusiness, WAFarmers and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) for their support of the Rising Champions Initiative.”