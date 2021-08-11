The Dowerin Community would like to extend a warm welcome to you all for our 56th Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

After the initial disappointment of having to cancel 2020, we have set about making good use of this break to implement some changes we have been working towards for some time.

Some of the changes have been in the office to facilitate the enormous workload for our staff.

We have introduced online ticket booking to make it easier for our gate volunteers and to provide a safer option for our visitors during these COVID-19 times.

We have completed site works to enhance pedestrian traffic flow and make the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days experience better than before.

COVID-19 has certainly bought its challenges to all businesses and although we have been lucky in WA, the world’s apps, technology and general communication have certainly taken the next step forward.

However, it is human nature to want to interact with people and form a relationship face to face.

We like to touch and smell as well as look at our prospective purchases.

Our theme this year, World of Opportunities, is about tapping into what we have learnt during the past 18 months and applying what we already know to our growing businesses.

Camera Icon Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days deputy chair Josh Ward and chairman Ashley Jones at the site. Credit: Countryman

I would like to acknowledge our principal partners GWN7 and Countryman for their ongoing support.

Both are longstanding partnerships, and we are proud to be associated with them.

The councillors and staff at the Shire of Dowerin provide strong support to ensure the success of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

I would like to also thank our wonderful exhibitors for their ongoing support.

We have been thrilled with the response for this year’s event after having to cancel last year.

Our exhibitors take great pride in their displays and showcase not only the latest technological developments in machinery and allied equipment, but also a wide range of lifestyle and leisure products.

The volunteers are the backbone of the event and the distinct sense of commitment shines through each year.

All volunteers are paid per hour to a registered non-for-profit organisation of their choice and this is one of the ways we distribute our funds throughout the community.

I would like to thank everyone who donates their time and acknowledge the volunteers who come from surrounding communities for their help and also raising funds for their own club.

I would like to thank the staff and board for their wonderful commitment to bring this event to fruition, especially Nadine McMorran for her previous role as chair and Josh Ward in his role as deputy chair.

Lastly, thank you to our visitors for your ongoing support.

We trust that you enjoy our hospitality, catch up with many friends from around the State and take something away that will enhance your business.

This year is shaping up to be a fantastic year for many in agriculture, good luck for the rest of the season and drive home safely.

Ash Jones is the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days chair and a Dowerin farmer