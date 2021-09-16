Search
Bumper crowds at this year’s Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days

Countryman
Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days chair Ash Jones, WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan, and Field Days vice-chair Josh Ward.
Camera IconDowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days chair Ash Jones, WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan, and Field Days vice-chair Josh Ward. Credit: Cally Dupe

Huge crowds flocked in record breaking numbers to the Wheatbelt for the highly anticipated Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

A massive 25,000 people attended — the biggest crowd in 20 years.

The sun was shining and the rain held off, as thousands from around the regions and the city descended on the grounds for their dose of all things agriculture and machinery.

There was plenty of family fun, with kids enjoying fairy shows, cuddling animals, taking tractor rides and lapping up a day in the countryside.

Dowerin students Tahlia Brown, 11, Amber Richards, 11, Yasmin Exton, 12, Laila McIver, 12, Stevie Dicks, 11, and Chris Parkins, 11.
Camera IconDowerin students Tahlia Brown, 11, Amber Richards, 11, Yasmin Exton, 12, Laila McIver, 12, Stevie Dicks, 11, and Chris Parkins, 11.
Former Dowerin local Verity White with her daughter Neve, 1, and Bruce Rocks’ Aaron and Sheridan Brugge with their youngster Charlie, 1.
Camera IconFormer Dowerin local Verity White with her daughter Neve, 1, and Bruce Rocks’ Aaron and Sheridan Brugge with their youngster Charlie, 1.
Commonwealth Bank Bunbury team manager Corey Penn and Commonwealth Bank South West agriexecutive Bruce Keough.
Camera IconCommonwealth Bank Bunbury team manager Corey Penn and Commonwealth Bank South West agriexecutive Bruce Keough.
Norm Henning, of Dowerin and Andrew Rintoul, of Williams.
Camera IconNorm Henning, of Dowerin and Andrew Rintoul, of Williams.
Kate and Marinus De Jager with Alina De Jager, 1, of Perth.
Camera IconKate and Marinus De Jager with Alina De Jager, 1, of Perth.
Former Nationals MLA Max Trenorden, WA Liberal leader David Honey and Toby Roney, of North Fremantle, at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.
Camera IconFormer Nationals MLA Max Trenorden, WA Liberal leader David Honey and Toby Roney, of North Fremantle, at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days. Credit: Cally Dupe
DE Engineers owner Kevin Prater and manager Mike Los.
Camera IconDE Engineers owner Kevin Prater and manager Mike Los.
Marsupials Mammas and Pappas’ Don Smith with a joey.
Camera IconMarsupials Mammas and Pappas’ Don Smith with a joey.
Former auctioneer Brian Faithfull, of Beverley, Rhamily Stud principal Ray Edmonds, and Nutrien livestock and wool agent Grant Lupton.
Camera IconFormer auctioneer Brian Faithfull, of Beverley, Rhamily Stud principal Ray Edmonds, and Nutrien livestock and wool agent Grant Lupton.
Max Richardson, 11, enjoys meeting a joey at the Marsupial Mammas and Pappas site.
Camera IconMax Richardson, 11, enjoys meeting a joey at the Marsupial Mammas and Pappas site.
Curtin University research assistants Aleesha Turner and Evan John.
Camera IconCurtin University research assistants Aleesha Turner and Evan John.
Jarron Baker, of Perth, with his assistance dog Mindy.
Camera IconJarron Baker, of Perth, with his assistance dog Mindy.
Brian and Mavis Ingram, of Wagin.
Camera IconBrian and Mavis Ingram, of Wagin.
Sydney Arber, of Perth, with Emma Nelson and Georgie Nelson, 1, of Dowerin.
Camera IconSydney Arber, of Perth, with Emma Nelson and Georgie Nelson, 1, of Dowerin. Credit: Shannon Verhagen
Chloe Bignell, of Bunbury, David James, of Argyle, and Trevor James, of Capel.
Camera IconChloe Bignell, of Bunbury, David James, of Argyle, and Trevor James, of Capel.
Max Fowler, of Bencubbin, and Jess Smith, of Swan Valley.
Camera IconMax Fowler, of Bencubbin, and Jess Smith, of Swan Valley.

