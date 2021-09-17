There’s a new platinum sponsor on the scene of Newdegate Machinery Field Days, with Kulin Community Bank stepping up to support the event to “say thanks”.

Kulin Community Bank business development manager Tom Murphy said the bank had “giving back” in mind when it sponsored $4000 towards the Field Day.

The team was stepping up to fill a void left by Rural Bank, which was stepping back from Field Days after a number of years.

“We saw this as a really good opportunity to continue the great exposure we have out here (in Newdegate) and the presence we have built up,” Mr Murphy said.

“It is also about putting back into a community where we have a good client base and support.”

The four-year sponsorship arrangement includes naming rights for the Art Competition and Exhibition, located in the Family Interest Display Pavilion.

Kulin Community Bank is one of more than 300 community banks in Australia and celebrated its 20th anniversary on October 15, 2019.

Community banking is based on a profit-for-purpose model, with profits returned directly to the community that had generated them.

Among those manning the stall at Field Days was Kulin Community Bank board member Graeme Robertson, who was chair of the bank when it opened in 1999.

He was the inaugural Kulin Community Financial Services chairman in 1995 and has been a strong advocate of the bank since its inception.

Run and owned by locals, with local shareholders who put their hard-earned in 21 years ago, the bank offers a five-day-a-week service.

It is also about putting back into a community where we have a good client base and support.

With a prime position in the old Newdegate Railway Station, Mr Murphy said the team had been busy catching up with clients and meeting prospective new clients at this year’s Field Days.

“I can’t stress how much -community means to us at Kulin Community Bank, it is everything to us,” he said.

“The sponsorship is just a little way of us saying thank you to the people that have had faith in us over the years.

“This is a little way of us giving back.

“It is great to see the event back on after a year off, it still has the same great feel about it, it is not too big, and not too small, it is just a casual and relaxed vibe.”