Venturon stud principal Harris Thompson continues to build his impressive repertoire after claiming another supreme cattle exhibit sash at the 51st annual Wagin Woolorama. Three-year-old Venturon Naughty But Nice S32, with her calf at-foot, took home top prize for the Boyup Brook-based stud principal after being crowned champion senior female in the European breed and multi-breed categories on March 8. Mr Thompson of Venturon Livestock said he and his family were “over the moon” by the announcement, especially because the crowning of the 2024 Wagin Woolorama’s Supreme Exhibit winner marked the 30 year anniversary of his family breeding Charolais cattle. He said his parents, Venturon Livestock founders Andrew and Anne Thompson, exhibited their first Charolais cow at the 1994 Wagin Woolorama. The exhibited cow was the start of the Thompson family’s Charolais line and a direct predecessor of Naughty But Nice S32. “That was really cool, to go full circle with her,” Mr Thompson said. “I thought she looked really prime with her calf. Her calf looked amazing, and everything lined up for her. “They presented really well when we picked out our cattle for Wagin.” Before being crowned as Wagin Woolorama’s 2024 Supreme Exhibit winner, Naughty But Nice S32 won the title of European Breeds Champion Senior Female, going up uncontested as the only entrant for her category. She would go on then to win the title of Multibreed Champion Senior Female after going up against Speciality Breed Champion Senior Female Paragon Lady Remmi and British breed Champion Senior Female Venturon Diana S134. Naughty But Nice S32 came out successful against three other multi-breed champions, Junior Bull Southend Unreal, Junior Female Morrisvale Unforgettable Kiss, and Senior Bull South End Roman. The cow was sired by Turnbulls Duty Free 358D, a bull the Thompson family bought from Canada and own with four other stud principals across Australia. Mr Thompson said her calf, Naughty But Nice U164, is one of the first calves in Australia to be sired by American Bull, LT Countdown. Stud principal Kevin Yost, one of the 2024 Wagin Woolorama cattle exhibition judges who assisted with the Supreme Exhibitor judging, noted the length and body of Venturon’s winning cow. “We clearly thought she was a clear winner in her class. She is a cow with tremendous depth . . . She’s an outstanding cow.’ Cattle exhibition 2024 judge Stephen Branson said it was a difficult decision considering the “impressive” line-up, but ultimately gave the title to Venturon. Mr Branson, who flew into WA from Banquet Angus, Mortlake, Victoria, said he enjoyed judging the livestock and applauded the quality of the cattle and their presentation throughout the day. ”I really appreciate the work of the exhibitors and the stewards for presenting the cattle in such a great way for us.” This is the third time Mr Thompson has exhibited a Supreme Winner at the Wagin Woolorama, and the second time Naughty But Nice S32 has been sashed as a Supreme Exhibit Winner, after taking home the title at last year’s Busselton Show. The Charolais cow was also crowned the junior female in last year’s Sydney Royal show. Mr Thompson said his year’s cattle exhibition was a success, and thanked all the Wagin Woolorama organisers and staff. “Thank you to the sponsors here, the Commbank team, Kurt Wise, Luke Halls and all of those guys... and thanks to all the stewards who do an amazing job here. It’s our favourite show of the year to come to.” CATTLE RESULTS Speciality Breeds Champion Junior Bull: Preston Rise Ultimate Champion Senior Bull: Paragon Lord Otis Champion Junior Female: Preston Rise Unique Champion Senior Female: Paragon Lady Remmi All other Breeds British Champion Junior Bull: Southend Unreal Champion Senior Bull: Southend Roman Champion Junior Female: Southend Headland Champion Senior Female: Venturon Juliet T1 All other Breeds European Champion Junior Bull: Inlet Views Ulysses Champion Senior Bull: NO ENTRY Champion Junior Female: Morrisvale Unforgettable kiss Champion Senior Female: Venturon Naughty But Nice S32 Wagin Woolorama Supreme Exhibit: Venturon Naughty But Nice S32