This year’s Wagin Woolorama is my eighth as the Member for Roe. I am delighted to be opening the event and thank the Wagin Agricultural Society president Paul Powell, and his hard-working committee for this privilege. The 2024 theme, Let’s Get Together, encourages everyone to get out and about — come together and look out for one another. Woolorama is an iconic event, showcasing the sheep industry which continues to weather many storms. The annual event reflects an absolute belief in the superior quality of WA’s home-bred and raised sheep that produces a wonderful product. Not only is Woolorama a showcase for sheep, but it also highlights the opportunities for cattle as well. The agricultural sector can feel proud that Woolorama remains an attraction for everyone to enjoy. This past year has been one of turmoil in the livestock industry, and while I would like to think we have seen the last of the volatility in the markets — I think we have more to come. It is pleasing that with technology and networks, sheep producers are increasing their profit margins slightly through demand from Eastern States’ markets. The review and subsequent report of the ban on live sheep exports continues to hang over the heads of sheep producers and industry stakeholders. The Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has shown his complete disregard for farmers by refusing to meet or even front the review forums held in WA. His lack of advocacy and support for farmers and agriculture as a whole is a disgrace. Thankfully, our industry is packed with people who know how to fight, and they know that what they are fighting for is worth it. From our State’s lobby groups to industry specific associations and farming groups, the absolute belief in our industry is never in doubt and I am always there to help defend their conviction. The Woolorama Committee never ceases to amaze me — if someone decides to step down from a role, there is someone else to take their place with equal amounts of enthusiasm and dedication. For this to happen for more than 51 years (and 120 years of the Wagin Agricultural Show), and in a small town like Wagin, it’s testament to the commitment and dedication of so many people. I welcome the new committee members and thank those who are stepping down, and for all their hard work — Woolorama continues to run like clockwork — attracting industry from all across the country and visitors from all around the world. For me and the Nationals WA team, Wagin Woolorama is one of our biggest events on the calendar. It is where we get the feedback from our constituents on what their concerns are and gives us direction on how we can help. Everyone is welcome to have a cup of tea and a biscuit and sit and talk to one of the team at any time during the two-day event. I would like to thank Paul Powell and his committee for the generosity they display in the giving of their time towards this remarkable event. We all have a debt of gratitude to them for showcasing an industry which will be here long after the Labor Governments leaves the building. Peter Rundle is the Roe MLA and Deputy Leader of the WA Nationals.