Morawa sheep producer Mark Coaker can claim serious bragging rights after taking the top spot in the 2021 Elders Flock Ewe Competition.

The competition, held at the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo last month, saw commercial mobs of 15 ewe hoggets from across the Wheatbelt judged for various genetic qualities, including structural soundness and wool quality.

Competing for the first time, Mr Coaker, of HG Coaker & Co, claimed the win after entering a mob of his best Lewisdale-blood maiden ewes.

“They were born June last year, so they’re just over a year old now,” he said.

“The bloke at Elders asked if I wanted to put some sheep in to grow some interest and I said ‘yeah’.

“I wasn’t expecting to win because all the sheep looked pretty even.”

Mr Coaker, who runs about 500 head of ewes at his Morawa property, said it was great to see a good turnout of livestock after last year’s event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“It’s good to see a few animals in the show ... rather than just looking at tractors all the time,” he said.

Camera Icon Morawa sheep producer Mark Coaker’s award-winning maiden ewes. Credit: Adam Poulsen/Countryman

Second place went to Three Springs farmer Shaun Connaughton, of S & P Connaughton.

Mr Connaughton, who was also competing for the first time, said it was “awesome” to come away with a spot on the leaderboard.

“These are maidens — last year’s lambs — so they haven’t been mated yet,” he said.

“The bloodline is Nepowie from Narrogin and it’s been that for quite a few years. We’re mainly going for a big, robust sheep that’s easy-care with good wool quality.”

Mr Connaughton described the standard of competition as “really good”.

“(Elders Mingenew livestock agent) Ross (Tyndale-Powell) just encouraged us to come in and have a go, so I thought ‘OK’,” he said.

“I thought ‘we’ll just have a go’ to see how we’re comparing with everyone else, and it looks like we’re going OK.

“It’s great to see a few people in there, anyway, so you get a bit of competition.”

Camera Icon Elders Flock Ewe Competition runner-up Chris Connaughton at the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo. Credit: Adam Poulsen/Countryman

Mingenew farmer Geoff Cosgrove, of Cosgrove Farming Co, placed third ahead of Mingenew-based VR and BJ Elsegood.

Mr Cosgrove, who was also livestock steward for the event, said the standard of entries was “excellent” thanks to the abundance of feed available during a bumper growing season.

“The sheep were all in excellent condition for their type — there were about four different types — and they presented really well,” he said. “Mine are Barloo blood ewes; they’re September-shorn so they nearly have 12 months of wool on them. We’ve obviously had a good growing season so they’ve grown out nicely and they’re going to cut a lot of wool.”

ELDERS FLOCK EWE COMPETITION RESULTS

1st: Mark Coaker (HG Coaker & Co, Morawa)

2nd: Shaun Connaughton (S & P Connaughton, Three Springs)

3rd: Geoff Cosgrove (Cosgrove Farming Co, Mingenew)