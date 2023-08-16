About 40 enterprising ladies from across the Mid West and Wheatbelt gathered for a collaborative networking brunch at the 40th annual Mingenew Midwest Expo. Hosted by Women Inspiring Better Business (WIBBs), it was the first time the Geraldton-based not-for-profit had a presence at the two-day agricultural extravaganza. With VIPs including WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis and Labor MLC Sandra Carr, WIBBs chair Barbara Thompson said the August 10 event went “exceptionally well”. “It’s not too early to say that this is a beginning of a wonderful working relationship that we’ve now established (with the Expo),” she said. “In the regions, there’s opportunities for us as women to share our knowledge and experience, and we hope to grow and foster those networks.” Guest speaker Leonie Noble — who is president of the National Rural Women’s Coalition, and who recently spoke at the United Nations — delivered an inspiring presentation about her own professional journey. “From little things, big things grow, and there was certainly a much bigger crowd of women there than I expected,” she said. “It was a fantastic day and absolutely heartwarming . . . Mingenew is such a vibrant town and its women are just so on the ball.” The McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo was held on August 9 and 10 at the town oval.