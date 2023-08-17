The return of the two-day format for the Mid West’s biggest agricultural showcase was a resounding success, as thousands of farmers, locals and tourists flocked to Mingenew to celebrate the town’s 40th Expo. The Mingenew Midwest Expo marked its 40th anniversary on August 9 and 10, with more than 200 exhibitors bringing the best in farming, machinery and lifestyle displays to the town’s main oval. It was a return to the two-day format for Expo — which last year trialled a one-day version to ease the load on the community post-COVID-19, with a bigger focus on guest speakers and networking. Among the events were fashion parades, the Young Farmers Challenge, the much-loved tractor pull, guest speakers, the Women in Better Business brunch, working dog competition, cooking demonstrations, and much more. The Expo’s naming rights sponsor McIntosh and Son proved its strength in more ways after taking out the coveted RedMac Tractor Pull once again. Judges from the Mullewa District Agricultural Society picked the seven best exhibitors on the grounds, with awards handed out for engaging and entertaining site displays. Sunny skies and weather in the early 20s set the scene on the first day of the event, while light showers and cooler conditions did not dampen any spirits for those perusing displays on the second day of Expo.