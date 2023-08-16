The time-honoured fashion parade made a triumphant return at the 40th annual Mingenew Midwest Expo, complete with an appropriately vintage theme to celebrate the milestone event. After being left out of last year’s scaled back one-day format, the ever-popular parade staged a stylish comeback with new co-ordinator Chloe Ward at the helm. Rather than showcasing local retailers’ wares as in years past, Ms Ward curated this year’s extensive wardrobe via community donations and by scouring op shops throughout the region. Eight local women including Ms Ward took to the catwalk, modelling five outfits each over three parades spread across August 9 and 10. The collection — comprising hundreds of garments — was then put up for sale in a pop-up shop to raise money for the town’s much-needed new daycare facility. While the amount raised had yet to be confirmed when Countryman went to print on Tuesday, Ms Ward said the event was a massive success. “It was so well received; everybody was really looking forward to it,” she said. “I think with the vintage theme, we were able to bring in more male audience members as well because it was showcasing different eras of fashion, with a real focus on entertainment. “We had a lady come in and say that one of the dresses modelled was exactly the same as a dress she wore in 1976 to her engagement party.” With some stock remaining, Ms Ward is considering the possibility of “extending the life of the pop-up shop” to raise more cash for the daycare centre, which is expected to cost about $900,000. The community has already raised about $450,000, while the Shire of Mingenew has secured a site for the new facility. “Expo is so hectic; I know there are a lot of local women that would have liked to pop in but you just kind of run out of time,” Ms Ward said. “So it’d be nice if women were able to come in more leisurely and have a browse … but not yet — I think after Expo everyone just cools off for a couple of weeks.” While she’s definitely earned the right to put her feet up for a while, Ms Ward said she would do it all again next year if asked. “I’ve been bumping into people since Expo and we’ve just had such praise for doing something a bit different,” she said. “It was really fun to put a new spin on a tried and true formula.” After taking part in more parades than she could remember, fellow model Aimee Holmes was so chuffed with this year’s wardrobe that she ended up buying several items. “I bought a few of the things that I wore; my favourite is probably a bright green vintage button-up blazer,” she said. “As soon as I put it put it on I fell in love with it, so it’s come home with me.” Ms Holmes — who jokingly described herself as a “long-time amateur model” — said taking to the catwalk could be intimidating but was “always good fun”. “It probably puts us a little bit out of our comfort zone, but there’s always a great bunch of girls that do it, so I’m always happy to do the fashion parade,” she said.