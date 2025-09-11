The Newdegate Machinery Field Days is synonymous with the best in agricultural innovation, machinery, lifestyle and community — and this year was no different. Each year, the top exhibitors are rewarded at the Field Days with a cash prize, a plaque, and bragging rights through the display awards presented on the first day of the event. Newdegate Machinery Field Days organisers have a unique arrangement with Wagin Woolorama volunteers, who make the nearly 350km return journey to judge the display awards each year. In return, volunteers from Newdegate do the same at the Wagin Woolorama in March. Judges were on the hunt for the best in six different display categories: heavy industry; light industry; stud stock; off-road, outdoors and camping; family interest; and marketing and financial services. They also presented three individual awards: best new innovation; new release; and the farm inventor of the year. All exhibitors are automatically included in the six display award categories, while the individual awards are by nomination. Machinery juggernaut AFGRI won the Heavy Industry Display Award this year, seizing the title from last year’s winner McIntosh & Son Kulin. Notably, Midland Stockyards backed up last year’s success and won the light industry award following its best new innovation award and best farm inventor award wins in 2024. This year’s award winners Heavy industry: AFGRI Light industry: Midland Stockyards Stud stock: Quicksilver Charolais & Droughtmasters Off-road, outdoors and camping: Outback Jerky Family interest: Bees Knees Marketing and financial services: Nutrien Ag Solutions Best new innovation: Statewide Solar Power New release: Boss Engineering Farm inventor award: Transtruct