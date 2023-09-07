SEE THE PICTURES: Dowerin Machinery Field Days a huge success
WA’s biggest agricultural field day has celebrated another year with thousands flocking to the small town of Dowerin to discover the best the $15 billion export industry has to offer.
Each year, more than 20,000 people attend the two-day Dowerin Machinery Field Days — this year held on August 30 and 31.
For the second time, the Dowerin Machinery Field Days kicked off with a luncheon in Perth called “Bringing Dowerin Downtown”.
More than 400 people gathered at Crown Perth to listen to speakers — including Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt — discuss agricultural trends, technology in farming, and more in a metropolitan setting.
Other speakers included Craig Mostyn Group chief executive Wayne Crofts, John Deere Australia-New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler, and Commonwealth Bank chief equities economist Craig James.
The State’s agricultural field day season kicked off with the Mingenew Midwest Expo on August 9 and 10, and will wrap up with the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on September 6 and 7.
Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.
Sign up for our emails