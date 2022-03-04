Australian sheep yardings and prices were strong across the country this week.

WA lambs rose to approximately $8.40 as restockers, processors and feed lots became active buyers again.

This is an increase of 10¢ to 20¢ per kilogram.

The floods In Queensland and New South Wales are impacting East Coast lamb values which finished last week under pressure.

The floods and torrential rain are likely to impact livestock sales and movements over the next few weeks and may further limit supply.

Despite the global uncertainty, wool markets have remained supported with the EMI at 1421¢/kg to end last week.

The Western Market Indicator closed at 1459¢, up 8¢ for the week.

Cattle pricing is also on the move, with processor prices showing gains of 10¢ to 25¢/kg carcass weight on the East Coast.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator, however, reflects a week-on-week increase of only 1¢ to 1127¢/kg.

Yardings in WA were down for the week with average prices also weaker.

In WA, direct consignment prices for feeder cattle remain firm with bids well above saleyard values.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA Angus weaners (liveweight): steers 640¢, heifers 580¢.

East Coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 770¢. Cows 725¢. Jap Ox: steers 750¢, Bulls 540¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British cross: 615¢, Wagyu cross Angus: POA.

NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0 to 2T 570¢, Brahman/Brahman cross feeder steers 0 to 2T: 540¢.

To contact buyers and for more price information, login to the Agora Livestock Markets app or online.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.