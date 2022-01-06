Beyond the Saleyards: Sheep and lamb markets firm

WA sheep and lamb markets were stable during the Christmas and New Year period with most buyers remaining at 800¢ for lambs and 600¢ for mutton.

On the east coast XB lambs continue to be bid at 900¢ in NSW, 850¢ in Vic and 820¢ in SA.

In general, the market is relatively well supported with processors still making money despite the historically high farm gate prices.

The wool market finished the year relatively unchanged with the EMI closing down 2¢ at 1358¢.

Goat markets remain strong with bids above 1,050¢ OTH and 430¢ liveweight across the eastern coast.

In WA, Beaufort River Meats continue to bid strongly at 980¢ OTH.

Finally, the cattle market just continued its bullish trajectory with several buyers updating their January prices with significant increases again.

Northern Rivers Meats (norther NSW) increased most prices by 75 — 100¢ to remain competitive in the market.

Live export prices were also hitting new highs with Darwin prices around 500¢.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (c/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 800¢. Cows 775¢. Jap Ox: steers 800¢, Bulls 600¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 610¢, Black Angus British X: 590c, Wagyu X Angus: POA

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 420¢, slaughter steers 400¢. Feeder bulls 380¢, heifers 405¢, cows 310¢

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢, Black Angus; 620¢

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.