Sheep prices are under pressure this week as the abundance of supply leads to processors taking their time in buying.

Recent rains have, however, given producers confidence to hold back stock, so demand and supply equilibrium will likely come back into play after processors work through their remaining backlog.

While buyers have struggled with the backlog of stock, sellers have also struggled with needing to revise delivery plans and working through what to do with stock that couldn’t be delivered.

Wool markets have strengthened, with the Eastern Market Indicator closing 7¢ higher and the Western Market Indicator 13¢ higher this week.

In all, 37,461 bales were sold nationally last week, with about 46,000 expected to be ready for sale this week.

Cattle prices are unchanged to down, with many feedlots quieting down at this time of year.

Processor demand has also eased.

The Western Young Cattle Indicator is down 129¢/kg, and nationally the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator sits at 1100¢/kg, down 8¢ compared with the previous week.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: weaner steers 680¢, weaner heifers 690¢. Yearling steers 580¢, yearling heifers 530¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 790¢, heifers 785¢. Cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 760¢, bulls 580¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 655¢, Black Angus British X: 635¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

● NSW feedlots (steers): feeder steers: 0-2T 520¢, feeder heifers: 0-2T 480¢, Bulls 600¢.

To contact buyers and for more price information please login to the Agora Livestock Markets app or online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.