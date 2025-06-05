Beyond the Saleyards: Lamb markets continue to strengthen

Lamb markets in WA have continued to strengthen this week, with store lamb prices rising again.

Feedlots are back in the market as space opens up, and processor capacity becomes increasingly available.

Locally, crossbred lambs are now making $3.40/kg liveweight or better, with Merinos from $3.20 and higher depending on weight and quality.

Trade lambs are also attracting strong interest, as seen in firmer saleyard competition from multiple buyers.

Mutton prices are relatively unchanged, holding steady, but there’s still ample processing space available.

Notably, lamb yardings have increased at WA saleyards, but prices have not softened — pointing to solid short-term demand.

Over east, the market surged last week with standout results.

Trade lambs hit a staggering $410/head at saleyards — an eye-catching figure and a clear signal of supply tension.

While forward contracts have now closed, spot prices jumped at the same time, reflecting near-term supply pressure across key processing regions.

Goat prices lifted again last week at eastern depots.

Live export cattle markets remains steady. Bulls ex-Queensland are trading at around $3.00/kg liveweight for June delivery.

For updates or inquiries, contact Rob Kelly at 0483 929 988 or Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880.

