The lamb market in WA continues to see domestic buyers remain strongly supplied with lambs. Prices have remained stable but there has been an increasing amount of interest from east coast buyers. Lamb markets remain supported by this demand. Hogget and mutton markets are also getting some support with interest from the east coast, but the upside at the moment appears limited. On the east coast, the sheep and lamb market has bumped higher again this week. Lambs in NSW remain above $7/kg hot standard carcase weight (HSCW) and mutton is back above $3/kg HSCW. Hogget markets remain $4/kg HSCW or better. Store lamb prices are also supported at around $2.60/kg HSCW. Cattle markets have also started to free up again at processors and feedlots over the past week, with a number of buyers actively quoting the market again. Live export orders are a touch firmer, with April bids up to $3 for high-grade Brahman steers. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app, available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace or call us on 1300 812 345. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.