The processor and store lamb market has been under pressure in WA over the past week.

A lot of the feeders are at capacity in the near term and processor prices aren’t inspiring them to take on additional forward positions.

South Australian buyers are buying any crossbreds over 28kg out of WA, with prices of $2.70-$2.80.

Processor grids have eased again with crossbred lambs bid $6.60 and mutton $2.80.

Most buyers are “fully booked” but there are still small openings, for example 100-200 head at a time where vendors and agents have fallen short on commitments.

On the east coast, prices in NSW are $8.50 for trade lambs and $8.20 in SA.

WA feeder lamb orders (four-deck minimum, prices indicative until confirmed with buyer). Starting bids:

· XB store lambs: 30-38kg $2.70

· XB Store Lambs: min. 38kg $2.80

· Merino ewe lambs: 25kg plus $2.50

· Merino lambs: min. 28kg $2

· Merino lambs: min. 40kg $3

· Shedder lambs: min. 34kg $2.80

To enquire about bookings please contact Rob Kelly on 0483 929 988.