Beyond the Saleyards: stable prices for sheep & lambs

WA sheep and lamb markets were stable last week, with buyers holding firm at 790¢ for new-season lambs at processors and 360¢ into feedlots.

Mutton prices remain around 620¢ but bookings spaces are harder to find.

In NSW, new-season lambs start at 840¢ and go up past 900¢ for some forward contracts.

The rest of the Eastern States is not quite as strongly bid, however, numbers are not far off.

The wool market finished last week off 16¢ to 1323¢.

Goat prices continued their recent strong climb, with over-the-hook prices on the east coast bid from 1030¢ and higher.

There is strong indications of a flock rebuild in the goat herd after several years of decline.

Direct-to-end-user cattle markets were flat last week, but again, prices are continuing to rocket higher with the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator continuing to break records.

Most sellers are favouring saleyards to ensure buyers bid off against one another and maximise the returns they can get for their stock.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢, cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Cows 700¢. Bulls 520¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 600¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kg, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.