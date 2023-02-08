WA sheep markets were stable again this week, as producers and agents continued to find minor bookings open up with processors and feedlots.

Overall, however, there remains a fairly heavy oversupply of livestock, making it hard to see a significant upside in prices in the near term.

East coast markets have seen a small increase in lamb prices, but in a very thin market, making it hard to determine how well supported it is.

Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (hot standard carcase weight) from the Agora Livestock Markets app:

XB lambs: WA $6.40 — $6.50 (unchanged), east coast $7.30 — $7.60 (unchanged)

Merino lambs: WA $6.30 (unchanged), east coast $6.70 — $7.30 (unchanged)

Mutton: WA $3.40 (unchanged), east coast $3.50 — $3.70 (down 10¢)

Goat markets have not gone any lower, though realistically, it’s hard to see how they could.

Butchers are still the strongest bidders, with east coast bids of $6.15/kg HSCW.

But the export market is well below this — and prices reflect it, with bids closer to $3.50/kg HSCW.

Direct consignment goat prices:

Liveweight: East coast $1.40 — $1.50/kg (unchanged)

HSCW: WA $3 (unchanged), east coast $3.50 (unchanged)

Cattle markets have been relatively stable for the past week.

Buyers are seeing excess stock being offered, which is a different story to the past few years.

In the short-term it looks like there will be pressure on the market, with export prices also under pressure and large supplies of refrigerated product around the world.

Direct consignment live export cattle prices from the Agora Livestock Markets app:

Live export steers: $4 (unchanged)

Live export heifers: $3.80 (unchanged)

Feedlot mixed breed steers: $4.20 - $4.60 (unchanged)

Feedlot mixed heifers steers: $3.80 - $4.20 (unchanged)

