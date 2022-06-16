Direct buyer sheep prices are steady this week but saleyards have recently been bid higher as several processors enter into maintenance shutdowns to close out the financial year.

Recent yardings were lower, possibly for the same reason with buyers winding down before their break.

National wool prices have bounced 24¢ week on week to settle at 1438¢/kg as the AUD dropped below US70¢ents.

The Australian dollar is down over 3¢ in the past week which is mainly the result of the slow Chinese economy.

With that, Chinese demand for Australia wool still has a big question mark hovering so volatility will likely continue.

WA cattle markets are strong as beef exports continue to be in high demand.

The foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia is worsening and buyers are keeping that in the back of their mind while trying to get as much product out the door as possible.

WA yardings this week were small, with prices also bolstered by the small amount of stock on offer.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: weaner steers 724¢, weaner heifers 588¢, yearling steers 652¢, yearling heifers 582¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 790¢, heifers 785¢. Cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 760¢, bulls 580¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 655¢, Black Angus British X: 635¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA

● NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 520¢, Feeder heifers: 0-2T 480¢, bulls 600¢

To contact buyers and for more price information please login to the Agora Livestock Markets app or online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.