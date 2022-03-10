Supplies and prices have eased in WA.

In Monday’s Muchea sale, prices declined for most types of sheep and lambs and the yarding at Katanning was down to about 6000 head — half that of the week prior.

Direct consignment prices remained at a premium.

Feedlots were bidding, on average, 675¢ for XB lambs and 670¢ for Merinos weighing about 40kg.

Processors are bidding on average 828¢ for a 18-28kg lamb carcass, and 605¢ for a 18-24kg mutton carcass.

On the east coast, despite the weather, prices remain relatively stable and at a discount to the prices seen in WA.

In general, lambs were bid around 800¢ and mutton just under 600¢.

Wool markets were lower for the week due to a stronger Australian dollar and the EMI closed down 14¢ at 1407¢/kg.

Cattle prices across the State have been steady.

WA feedlots are bidding on average 615¢ for 300-350kg mixed-breed steers and 40¢ lower for heifers.

On the east coast, prices have been relatively unchanged but disastrous weather is impacting supplies of livestock to processors and feedlots, and is having a significant impact on volumes.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA market indices: mixed-bred medium-weight steers (300-350kg) 615¢, heifers 675¢. Heavyweight steers (350-400kg) 585¢ and heifers 555¢.

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 770¢. Cows 725¢. Jap Ox: steers 750¢, Bulls 540¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British X: 615¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 570¢, Brahman/ Brahman X Feeder steers 0-2T: 540¢.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.