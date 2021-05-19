Boss ready to step back from exec life

Outgoing CBH chief executive Jimmy Wilson has revealed he plans to retire from executive life and focus on board positions.

“These roles are 24/7 and I have been working for more than 30 years. I am 58, turning 59 and I want to go to the next phase of my life, retiring from executive life,” he said.

“I am on two boards, the UWA Business School board and the Export Finance Australia board.

“I hope to maintain those two positions and possibly find one other board position.”

Mr Wilson, who plans to stay in Perth, said he was unlikely to return to the helm of a large resources company.

“I have learnt is to never say never, but that is not my intention,” he said.

He reiterated the importance of the co-operative to the future success of the WA grain industry.

“One thing became clear to me when I started at CBH; the co-operative model is the right model for WA grain growers,” Mr Wilson said.

“The effective and efficient functioning of the CBH supply chain is crucial to the livelihoods of our growers and regional communities.

“While we have turned our attention to improving our capacity to move grain to port and continue to maximise the value of the crop for growers, we have significantly improved our ability to receive bigger crops faster, allowing growers to get back to their paddocks faster and get on with harvest.

“The co-operative business model allows for this significant investment in the CBH network, as there is no value leakage to external shareholders.

CBH also leverages its unique position to ensure growers are being offered competitive pricing for grain.”

Mr Wilson will finish at CBH on June 30.