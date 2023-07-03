Australia’s biggest grain handler has launched its annual recruitment drive to try and attract 2000 casual staff to help receive what is shaping up to be a decent WA harvest later this year.

CBH Group opened applications for its annual harvest staff pool on July 3, with most of the staff hired to work at its upcountry receival sites or regional ports to help farmers delivering their grain during harvest.

Typically starting late October, the harvest period continues until December or January with positions available as far north as Binnu — north of Geraldton — and as far south as Beaumont, east of Esperance.

Backpackers, young people at university, those living in the regions already or workers looking for an adventure are among those that traditionally put their hand up for the roles.

CBH has pitched the roles as a “great opportunity to explore, live and work in regional WA” while “earning decent wages”.

Chief operations officer Mick Daw said there was potential for farmers to produce an above-average harvest.

“The past two years have been record harvests for WA growers and CBH, and this year is looking to be above average,” Mr Daw said.

“We will need about 2000 harvest casuals to help us keep our sites moving, getting growers and transporters in and out of site safely, quickly and back to harvesting.

“We are encouraging people from all backgrounds, walks of life and experience levels to apply — whether you’re an experienced casual, a student who is looking for a summer job, a traveller looking for casual work, or a retiree looking to make additional money.”

Camera Icon Brooke Major at work for CBH Credit: Brooke Major

Workers receive free accommodation and those putting their names forward with friends are able to request being stationed at the same site.

Regional job roles include samplers, receival point operators and weighbridge officers, while plant operators are hired at CBH’s regional ports at Geraldton, Albany and Esperance, and Perth-based grain technician positions are available at the Metro Grain Centre.

Recruitment will continue through to September or until all locations have enough staff to safely bring in this year’s grain harvest.

To find out more, visit cbh.com.au/harvestcasuals