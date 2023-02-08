WA’s biggest fertiliser provider is celebrating 100 years of partnering with WA growers to research and develop nutrition solutions tailored to the State’s soil conditions, helping growers boost yields and increase livestock profitability.

CSBP Fertilisers general manager Mark Scatena said the significant milestone represented the commitment to continually advancing WA’s agricultural industry, worth more than $8.6 billion to the national economy.

“Together, we’ve tried, tested and transformed the way WA farms; delivering efficient and sustainable methods of improving soil and plant nutrition.

“Over the years, we’ve captured and analysed a vast amount of data from more than 3000 trials, cementing our reputation as a trusted source of knowledge and tools that growers and industry can rely on to make informed nutrient management decisions.”

From the early days of top-dressing pasture trials in 1923, to the more recent advances in precision agriculture and nutrient management, CSBP’s trials and research have paved the way for better growth, contributing to the improvement in average wheat yields from 0.6 t/ha in 1923 to more than 2.8 t/ha in 2022.

In 1923, Cuming Smith Ltd and Mount Lyell Farmers Fertilisers Ltd (which later became CSBP) sent an open invitation to growers to experiment using superphosphate fertiliser on pasture.

These first trials were pivotal to understanding how pastures behave with various application rates of phosphorus, paving the way for developing comprehensive strategies to manage soil and plant nutrition in WA growing conditions.

The trials also established the grower-centred approach, which is still at the heart of CSBP’s investment in research and development.

“Since 1923, we have been dedicated to advancing sustainable nutrient solutions for growers farming the sands of the Mid-West to the clays and gravels of the State’s South-West,” Mr Scatena said.

“The diversity of WA’s climate and geology has been a driving factor in our dedication to innovation, as have the dynamism and commitment to best-practice of the world-leading growers with whom we partner.”

Sixth-generation Mid-West grower Robert Kitto said he first partnered with CSBP to trial liquid nitrogen fertiliser for broadacre farming in 1997 and was proud to be a part of its commitment to research and development and its vision for sustainability.

“I think agriculture will see massive changes in the next 10-15 years,” Mr Kitto said.

“We will see even more efficiency in how we use fertiliser. We are in for some fairly exciting times in agriculture.”

Murray Hall, from Hillroy Farms in Brookton, used CSBP Detect Plus, CSBP’s premium plant nutrition service package, to support his cropping operation in the 2022 growing season.

“Cropping new land can sometimes be uncharted territory when it comes to knowing the fertiliser requirements,” he said.

“CSBP’s Detect Plus took the guesswork out of our in-season crop nutrition, allowing us to adjust to the season with timely, data-led recommendations.”

Mr Scatena said CSBP’s partnerships with growers give its agronomists a chance to use their expertise in the field to help achieve the best possible results for growers and the entire community.

“Reflecting on the last 100 years of CSBP trials and research has given us great pride and fuelled our excitement in facilitating leading-edge trials and research that will continue to not only inform growers but drive advancements for the next 100 years in pursuing better sustainable growth in WA,” he said.

“We thank our growers for their invaluable support and we look forward to continuing to lead and share our innovation journey for better growth.”

