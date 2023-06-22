CSBP investigates superphosphate granular fertiliser issues

“Powdery” superphosphate granular fertiliser has reportedly caused some South West farmers delays in their spreading programs and damaged machinery, with CSBP Fertilisers undertaking an investigation into the quality issues of the product.

Countryman has spoken to farmers in the South West region trying to apply “dusty” granular superphosphate fertiliser from CSBP, which reportedly clogged up spreading machines and required at least one to be rebuilt.

The fertiliser was unable to be spread as usual because of the powdery nature of it, causing some CSBP customers to look to other suppliers to get the job done on time.

CSBP has also reportedly reimbursed a client due to the issues caused.

While the local manufacturer of fertiliser products was unable to comment on specifics, a CSBP spokeswoman said it was “investigating and addressing quality issues directly with customers”.

The CSBP spokeswoman said a detailed review of production data for this season’s production run had shown that “there were no significant changes to the quality of superphosphate manufactured by CSBP, relative to previous seasons”.

“Seasonal conditions resulted in later-than-usual collection of fertiliser, leading to increased pressure on storage capacity and additional product movement, which can contribute to issues with fertiliser product quality,” she said.

“CSBP Fertilisers is committed to continuous improvement in all areas of its business, guided as ever by our deep engagement with WA growers.”

CSBP has been manufacturing superphosphate in WA since 1910.

“The experience and local knowledge gained over this period, combined with our longstanding investment in trials and research, have enabled CSBP to offer its market-leading range of superphosphate products developed for WA growing conditions, including Super Phos Extra and Super SR Extra,” the spokeswoman said.

“As the only local manufacturer of superphosphate, CSBP Fertilisers has a strong understanding of the issues that can impact fertiliser quality and is committed to investigating and addressing quality issues directly with customers.”