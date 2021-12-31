Grain growers heading to coast this summer are invited to a series of three ‘Summer Sesh’ events being hosted by Grains Research Development Corporation at Port Denison, Busselton and Bremer Bay between January 13 and 25.

GRDC WA grower network co-ordinator Julianne Hill said the free events were designed to give growers a “relaxed setting” to discuss issues affecting their farm business’ profitability and give feedback to Australia’s biggest grains research organisation.

Each event is open to growers and industry personnel with the hope they will use the sessions to raise ideas — including opportunities and constraints — relevant to the grains industry.

“This feedback will be considered by WA’s Grower Network groups and will help the GRDC develop targeted research, development and extension activities with the aim of creating enduring profitability for grain growers,” Ms Hill said.

“GRDC representatives, including staff and members of the GRDC’s Western Region Panel, will be available to talk to.”

Port Denison guests will hear from two guest speakers, Cicerello’s owner Nick Unmack — who also owns Fremantle restaurants Bathers Beach House and Char Char — and Hexagon Mining chief technology officer Rob Daw.

Those attending the Busselton session will hear from RB Consulting’s Richard Brake, who will tackle the hot topics of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon calculators after a year where both have been in the spotlight like never before.

Kondinin Group co-founder Ben White will make a return to the Bremer Bay session, with his discussion focused on the technology making waves in WA in 2022 — including autonomous tractors and electric drives, weed control and communications.

He will also provide some handy tips on fumigating seed grain in storage.

GRDC launched the Summer Sesh events about four years ago as a way of catching up with growers in a more casual setting, with the 2021 events at Busselton, Albany and Esperance.

All of the sessions will be held from 5-8pm with free refreshments and snacks provided.

To register, visit growernetwork.net.au or contact Ms Hill on 0447 261 607 or grdcgrowernetwork@gmail.com

GRDC SUMMER SESH DATES

Thursday, January 13: Irwin Recreation Centre, Port Denison

Monday, January 24: Abbey Beach Resort, Broadwater

Tuesday, January 25: Bremer Bay Sporting Club, Bremer Bay