Two new barley varieties have been granted malting barley accreditation after Grains Australia gave the thumbs up to Commodus CL and Minotaur. Both varieties were accredited after evaluation by the Malting and Brewing Industry Barley Technical Committee, as part of Grains Australia’s malting barley accreditation program. Submitted by InterGrain, Commodus CL is an imidazolinone tolerant, medium fermentability barley variety intended to be grown in the mallee environments of WA, South Australia and Victoria. Minotaur was submitted by Australian Grain Technologies and is a high fermentability variety best suited to medium to high rainfall regions. More information about both varieties, including where to buy seeds, is available on the InterGrain and AGT websites. Grains Australia’s accreditation program is recognised as the required standard for the determination of all new Australian malting barley varieties. “We congratulate InterGrain and AGT and their teams, which have worked to bring these new varieties to the marketplace,” Grains Australia general manager classification Megan Sheehy said.