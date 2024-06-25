On-farm business planning and staff retention will be the focus of three industry workshops in WA’s Mid West, Wheatbelt and Great Southern grain growing regions next month.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation’s annual farm business updates will be held at Three Springs, Calingiri and Nyabing on July 16, 17 and 19 respectively.

The six-hour workshops aim to improve grain growers’ farm business management skills by showcasing the “latest and best” concepts and practices.

GRDC senior regional manager west Peter Bird said they were a forum for growers and advisers to discuss ideas with a view to optimising profitability and sustainability.

TheNightly Get in front of tomorrow's news for FREE Journalism for the curious Australian across politics, business, culture and opinion. READ NOW

“Providing growers with access to the latest information and strategies when it comes to running their farming enterprises is a big part of supporting their future in our industry,” he said.

“The 2024 program features an impressive line-up of topics that have been identified by grain growers and advisers in each region and across Australia.”

Mr Bird said local and interstate presenters would share expertise on how to adopt “innovative and leading-edge” business practices to drive “high-performing” farms.

Presentations will focus on strategic business planning — including farm management structures, succession planning and financial planning — as well as attracting and retaining staff in the face of competition from international mining companies.

A talk on “demystifying carbon” will look at what sequestration, calculations, planting, and leasing land mean for farming businesses, including how global requirements will impact WA grain growers at the farm gate.

With renewable energy projects proliferating across the State, a presentation on “making renewables work for you” will educate growers on their rights, requirements and how to negotiate the best contract.

Registration costs $30, with all workshops running from 9am to 3pm.

Visit grdc.com.au/events, email farmbusiness@giwa.org.au or phone 08 6262 2128.