John Deere has overhauled its operations centre with a range of changes set to make the flow of information from machines to farmers more “streamlined” and “in-depth”.

The machinery juggernaut announced the latest round of updates to the John Deere operations centre late last month after the changes went live from November 11.

John Deere Australia and New Zealand precision agriculture manager Benji Blevin said the series of updates would help farmers delve deeper into their data to drive productivity.

“As part of the update, farmers can now access high-level productivity metrics on a map, including layers that illustrate equipment productivity, tonnes per hour of your combine, fuel usage, and historical machine activity in the field,” Mr Blevin said.

“The ability to view these metrics clearly on a map allows farmers and contractors to pick up trends and identify inefficiencies within their operation. For example, during harvest, users will be able to visualise the performance of multiple machines, highlighting potential opportunities for improvements to a particular machine or operator.

“This enables farmers and contractors to lift the productivity of their entire fleet — and finish harvest faster.”

Mr Blevin said the latest updates also streamlined the process of farmers choosing to securely share their farm information with key stakeholders.

“Whole-farm reports can be generated and safely shared with a few simple clicks, meaning critical farm information can be distributed to advisers, contractors, or partners,” he said.

“Whether for seeding, spraying, or harvest, farmers can quickly and easily demonstrate the full scope of work rolling out on-farm.”

Mr Blevin described the upgrades as the next step in John Deere’s overarching goal of helping farmers and contractors synchronise the management of their people, equipment and data.

“Seamless and more precise control of data and equipment leads to powerful efficiency gains, which empowers farmers to become more productive, sustainable and profitable,” he said.

Other updates included making planting performance data from SeedStar 4 planters with a Gen4 display visible in the operations centre.

There is also a new way to manage paddocks, boundaries, guidance lines and flags, and a new interface pegged to make it easier to manage digital farm assets.

Farmers can now also filter fields by crop type, variety, or product applied to make it easier to group fields for batch-planning of work tasks.

To find out more about the updates, visit the John Deere website or contact a dealer.