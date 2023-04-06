Ten graduates of the pioneering Aboriginal Pastoral Academy have hit the ground running with their newly acquired skills after securing on-station placements in the Kimberley and Pilbara pastoral industry.

The graduates have completed 10 weeks of pre-employment training at Roebuck Plains Station through Nyamba Buru Yawuru’s Warrmijala Murrgurlayi (Rise up to Work) program and secured positions in time for the 2023 pastoral season.

They will still require some mentoring support and skills training during their stints on-station, which will be coordinated by the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association.

KPCA chief executive Mick Sheehy said the organisation was pleased to be able to play a role.

“We are delighted with the calibre of the graduates this year and pleased that KPCA member stations Roebuck Plains, Myroodah, Napier Downs and Hamersley have offered employment to all of the graduates,” Mr Sheehy said.

“KPCA will continue to support the graduates, the participating stations and the program as it progresses.”

The Rise up to Work program is being delivered with funding support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

The Aboriginal Pastoral Training Program was allocated $1.42 million in 2020-2021 for four years, covering the 2020-21 to 2023-24 financial years.

In 2020-2021, 11 participants completed a pilot program, which was a forerunner to the current program.

In 2022 seven people completed the program, while 13 participants have completed the 2023 pre-employment program.

DPIRD Aboriginal economic development manager Melissa Hartmann said the Aboriginal Pastoral Academy was first set up in 2020 to nurture the next generation of Aboriginal pastoral employees in the State’s north and had since expanded with the support of the KPCA and Nyamba Buru Yawuru.

“This collaboration is helping to build vital employment pathways which will generate broad benefits to the pastoral industry, as well as local communities in the north,” Ms Hartmann said.

Rise up to Work pastoral mentor Lex Mourambine congratulated the graduates and said “they deserve to take their place in the industry”.

“I look forward to walking with them on their journey and wish them all the best as they make the best of the opportunities before them,” Ms Mourambine said.