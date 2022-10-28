A Kojonup-bred Poll Merino ram sold for a stud record $52,000 to NSW interests at the Anderson family’s annual ram sale in Kojonup.

The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on October 19 grossed $552,000 after an offering of 189 rams resulted in 178, sold for an average price of $3101.

Although the average fell by $860/head from last year’s WA record average price of $3961 for 174 rams offered and sold, Anderson Rams stud principal Lynley Anderson said she was pleased with this year’s result.

“We have been consistent in our pursuit of breeding productive yet low-maintenance sheep for decades and this has given us a unique position in the stud sheep industry,” she said.

“Our rams are trait leaders for early growth, carcase traits, wool cut and fertility as well as being able to be non-mulesed with low dag and wrinkle.

“We increased the number of rams on offer this year to give our buyers more choice and it is gratifying that the majority of buyers were repeat buyers, while a few new buyers had personally seen the impact of Anderson Rams through semen use or at sire evaluations.”

To Ms Anderson’s credit, all 11 passed-in rams at the auction were sold immediately after the sale.

Camera Icon Anderson Poll Merino ram 21-0419 reached the stud record $52,000 top-price at the Anderson family's annual sale in Kojonup on October 19. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The sale topper, Anderson 21-0419 sired by A16-0729, was secured by the Green family of Aloeburn Poll Merinos in Boree Creek, NSW.

Aloeburn stud co-principal Andrew Green said he was a first-time live ram buyer after previously using Anderson semen sires for his flock of 800 stud ewes.

He said breeding worm-resistant sheep was a major challenge.

“With our property flooded six times this year and conditions from extreme to catastrophic - we want more sheep that can survive and more live lambs,” Mr Green said.

He said Anderson 21-0419 represented great worm resistance, was plain-bodied and had the right muscle, fat and reproduction traits that would drive increased survivability.

“We were prepared to buy the most expensive ram we have purchased,” Mr Green said.

The Greens also paid $3750 for a ram sired by Anderson 16-0224.

Anderson 21-0419 was offered as lot 91 and ram with Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 10.6 PWT, 14.2 YWT, 2.5 YEMD, 1.6 YFAT, -68 YWEC, -0.3 YFD, 24.9 YCFW, 17.6 YSL, 5.8 YSS, 0.25 WR, -0.93 EBWR, -0.53 LDAG and a 220 DP+ Index.

The under bidder on this ram was Max Edwards of GullenGamble Poll Merino stud in Wellington, NSW.

Mr Edwards said the ram was well-balanced with good early growth and carried soft, white and bold crimping wool.

Camera Icon With the $14,500 second top-priced ram, Anderson 21-0455, was Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus, Nutrien Livestock stud stock agent Mitchell Crosby and Anderson Rams principal Lynley Anderson, of Kojonup. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The $14,500 second top-priced ram, Anderson 21-0455, was secured by Richard and Dixie Stendell of Brewarrina, NSW, through Nutrien Livestock stud stock agent Mitchell Crosby.

As a first-time live ram buyer, Mr Stendell, who runs a 3000 head commercial Merino enterprise, said after using Anderson semen sires for the last three years, he has been very pleased with the genetic infusion.

“We are mainly after early growth, muscle and fat and worm resistance is a bonus,” he said.

“The ram we secured this year had good early growth, plus I liked his YCFW (22.7), YSL (-0.92) and its EBWR (-0.92).”

The Stendells will run the ram in a nucleus of 120 ewes to breed flock rams for their 3000 commercials.

“We are now sourcing all our outside rams through Anderson,” Mr Stendell said.

The Stendells’ ram also had top early growth with ASBV figures in the top 1 per cent for PWT (10.4) and YWT (13.8) and it was in the top 5 per cent for YEMD (2.9) and YFAT (2.1).

The $14,000 third top-priced ram, Anderson 21-1666, was secured through AuctionsPlus and sold to an undisclosed buyer in Victoria.

AuctionsPlus, bidding through Nutrien Livestock agent Roy Addis, secured 33 rams to a top of $14,000 and average price of $2925.

Strong local bidding came from the Wiese family of Highbury, who secured two rams for $8000 and $7500 to run in their nucleus flock.

Kojonup woolgrowers Emily and Digby Stretch secured eight rams to a top of $5000 and average price of $3188.

Mr Stretch said they selected from the ASBV figures to maintain fleece weight while looking for rams that would be easy on the management of a non-mulesed flock.

Camera Icon Anderson Rams stud principal Lynley Anderson, of Kojonup, with volume buyer John South, of Darkan. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Volume buyer was John and Jack South of Darkan, who secured a total of 36 rams to a top of $4500 and average price of $2618.

“We selected for post and yearling weaning weights and high worm resistance,” Jack said.

“We are increasing sheep numbers and aim for good growing and easy-care types.”

Camera Icon Anderson Rams stud technician Maeve O'Brien with one of the semen sires on display. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Crosby said the top rams were in demand from repeat buyers.

“It was the best line-up of Anderson rams and it was a credit to the Anderson family for the exceptional presentation of performance measured breeding,” he said.