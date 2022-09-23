A pair of Ongerup-bred Poll Merino rams shared in the $3900 equal top-price at the Hyde family’s 8th annual Kohat On-property Ram Sale as sheep producers selected for wool and meat production from the two breeds on offer.

It was the 8th Kohat White Suffolk stud offering of 102 rams, with 100 sold to a top of $2600 and average price of $1713 — a new stud record average price, up $104/head on last year when 78 sold for an average of $1609.

The Kohat Poll Merino stud, in its third year, offered 50 rams resulting in 49 sold to the equal record top of $3900 and record average price of $2262/head, up $893/head on last year when 36 rams sold for an average price of $1369.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Mark Warren said both lines of rams brought strong bidding..

“The sale attracted bidding from many repeat buyers who lifted average prices on both lines, with near full clearances,” he said.

The Poll Merinos brought the highest level of support — a positive indication that initial first time buyers from the past two years were getting good production results from Kohat genetics.

Camera Icon Ongerup woolgrowers Rohan Vaux and his twin brother Beau were inspecting the Kohat Poll Merino rams prior to the Hyde family's annual ram sale at Ongerup. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Equal top-priced buyers Rohan and Beau Vaux, of Ongerup, were back after buying rams at the inaugural sale in 2020.

“We selected on figures (Australian Sheep Breeding Values) for fat and eye muscle depth and for good plain bodies,” Rohan said.

“The ram we bought will go over some elite ewes to breed flock rams for our 2800 breeders.”

Rohan and Beau secured Kohat tag number 210453, a double polled ram sired by Merinotech WA Poll 199041.

This 18.5 micron ram was in the top 5 per cent for five ASBV traits including PWT (8.5), YWT (11.1), YEMD (3.0), YFAT (+1.8) and in the top 5 per cent for DP+ Index (199.3).

The other $3900 equal top-priced ram, Kohat tag 210378, sired by Merinotech WA Poll 199069, was secured by repeat buyer Michael Todd, of Mooralla, Victoria, who bought a total of seven rams through AuctionsPlus for an average price of $2757.

Cranbrook woolgrower Sam Lehmann returned to the sale and secured the $3800 second top-priced ram — Kohat 210774, a 17.4 micron Poll Merino that recorded a top 5 per cent DP+ (194.8).

“I selected two rams on good figures, style of wool and body conformation,” he said.

“These will be used to breed our own flock rams.”

Camera Icon Nutrien Livestock Jerramungup agent Neil Forman and volume buyer Jye Duggan, of Ongerup. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

After trialling Kohat rams previously, Ongerup woolgrower Jye Duggan secured 15 rams to a top of $3700 and average price of $2300.

“I bought my full requirements this year to put over our 4500 breeding flock — we are expanding to 8000 next year with a new leased property,” he said.

“These types (Kohat) are a better option to produce both meat and wool — there is more money in meat currently.”

Mr Warren said the Kohat Poll Merinos were backed by good ASBV figures.

“It was an even line-up with good quality wool with softness resulting in a strong clearance,” he said.

He said the White Suffolk ram portion all came with good LambPlan figures and had good length and body structure.

“The sale brought a strong contingent of repeat buyers which resulted in a near clearance,” Mr Warren said.

The $2600 top-priced White Suffolk ram was secured by repeat and volume buyer Tom Wittwer, of Cuballing.

This Kohat White Suffolk ram, tag 210250, was sired by Bundara Downs 194158 and recorded a top 5 per cent for WWT (11.82) and PWWT (18.61) on LambPlan and had a Terminal Carcase Production Index of 151.91 (top 10 per cent).

Mr Wittwer secured a total of 16 White Suffolk rams for an average price of $2050.

“I will put them over our Eastville Park blood ewe hoggets that have been culled from our self-replacing Merino flock,” he said.

“I selected rams for high weaning weight figures — we sell our crossbred lambs at weaning to Eastern States buyers.”

Mr Wittwer, who has been buying Kohat White Suffolk rams for 10 years, said it has been a very good feed season.

“If you can feed ewes and lambs on grass, you’re doing very well,” he said.

Camera Icon With the $2500 equal second top-priced Kohat White Suffolk ram, was buyer Brett Willison, of Ravensthorpe, Kohat stud co-principal Rivers Hyde, of Ongerup, and Nutrien Livestock stud stock agent Roy Addis. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The $2500 equal second top-priced ram was secured by repeat buyer Brett Willison, of Jerramungup.

“This ram was a standout and I will use him over Merino ewes,” he said.

Mr Willison bought two other rams for $2100 and $1900.

Mr Duggan also secured a volume of White Suffolks, successful on six rams to a top of $2400 and average price of $1933.

Kohat stud co-principal Rivers Hyde said the “strong sale” was the result of the emphasis on offering rams backed by figures and buyers willing to apply the science into their breeding programs.

“I was very pleased with the sale results, it seems we have turned a corner with our Poll Merinos while the White Suffolks are going from strength to strength,” he said.

“Last month I invested in a new Trigger Vale stud Poll Merino sire, paying $14,000 — he has an exciting outlook.”