One of WA’s major sheep show and sale expos has been given the green light to go ahead with organisers confident it will follow last year’s successful event.

The Great Southern Merino Sheepbreeders’ Association was delighted to announce today that the 2021 WA Sheep Expo and Ram Sale to be held at the Katanning Leisure Centre on August 19 and 20, would be going ahead.

GSMSA president Grantly Mullan said while recent COVID-19 lockdowns in WA and Victoria had been concerning, the WA Sheep Expo and Ram Sale committee was confident in proceeding with their expo plans.

“Our decision was mainly based on the success of last year’s show that was held under strict COVID guidelines,” he said.

“We thank all those concerned for their overwhelming support and patience in allowing us to work through this decision making process.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be in contact with each individual stud breeder, sponsor and stakeholder with the relevant information that they many require.

“We are looking forward to all the participation of previous years that has made this event a great success.”