The grain fed beef industry’s premier conference is making a comeback after a four-year hiatus, with the Australian Lot Feeders’ Association announcing the return of BeefEx this October.

The three-day event will be held at the Brisbane Showgrounds from October 18 to 20, with ALFA promising a program “filled to the brim with big ideas”.

BeefEx — which attracts about 400 delegates to celebrate and showcase the sector — is usually held every two years but was canned in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ALFA president Barb Madden said BeefEx 2022 — ALFA’s first face-to-face conference since COVID-19 arrived in Australia — marked an important opportunity for the entire beef supply chain to reconnect after two years of restrictions.

“The return of BeefEx, after a hiatus in 2020, creates a sense of optimism, innovation and prosperity, and will bring together a cohort of more than 400 of the lot feeding industry’s most influential players,” she said.

“The ALFA events committee is proud to present an extensive networking program across the three days of the conference, with plenty of opportunities for sharing of information and knowledge.

“Delegates can expect to walk away from this event informed, inspired, motivated and better connected with their industry peers.”

ALFA is Australia’s peak national feedlotters’ body.

Camera Icon Australian Lot Feeders’ Association president Barbara Madden. Credit: ALFA / Supplied

The biennial conference also includes an award ceremony with coveted gongs for Young Lot Feeder of the Year, Excellence in Feedlot Education, Innovation and Community Heroes, as well as the Communicate Your Research Competition.

“This celebration of industry excellence will showcase the diverse talents and ideas within the grain fed beef sector and be a glimpse at the exciting developments to come for the industry,” Ms Madden said.

“Through these awards, ALFA is committed to identifying and championing emerging industry leaders, individuals who aspire to better themselves via industry training, feedlots that are actively nourishing their local communities and environment, and excellence in innovation by companies servicing the lot feeding sector.”

Ms Madden said she looked forward to seeing delegates from all corners of the beef supply chain and agriculture.

An ALFA spokesperson said this year’s conference would have more displays than ever.

“This event should be on the calendar of all feedlot operators and their staff, nutritionists, veterinarians, backgrounders, regulators, service providers, transport operators and others involved in the grain fed industry and beef supply chain,” the spokesperson said.

The program of speakers and social events is expected to be released in coming weeks.

Visit beefex.com.au/rego to register.