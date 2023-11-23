Batt picks up the bat as WA pork industry leader

West Australian pork producers have a new advocate in Corrigin based Black Label Berkshire co-owner Linton Batt who has been elected president of the WA Pork Producers Association.

Mr Batt, a highly passionate “small pig operator”, recently took the reigns from Cuballing pig and crop farmer Graeme Dent to inject some “new blood” to the industry’s advocacy group.

Mr Batt said he was “thrilled” with the opportunity to represent the industry in an advocacy capacity and said he would focus on raising awareness of the product to encourage support of local farmers “to keep the bush alive” and encourage the next generation to work in the industry.

“It’s a compatible industry in WA with mixed farmers in the Wheatbelt,” Mr Batt said.

“The grain and pork industries in WA should be better friends because pigs consume a lot of grain.”

He said WA pork producers were some of the best in the country producing a “delicious, tender, tasty — high eating quality product”.

Camera Icon The WA Pork Producers Association executive board with Dean Romaniello, Linton Batt, Emalyn Loudon, Tim Wyatt, Graeme Dent and Dawson Bradford. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

He said WAPPA membership had been increasing, particularly among small producers, and he hoped to be able to advocate for them because “everyone should be eating more pork — it’s delicious”.

The Batts have a “vertically integrated” business which includes a 180 sow Berkshire stud and commercial operation at Beverley, The Butcher’s Block shop at Corrigin and the Corrigin Meatworks.

While its a “small piggery compared to most others in WA” it has a large footprint, as they also supply pork products to Ryan’s Quality Meats at Jandakot, Eurostyle Smallgoods Butcher at Bibra Lake and Olsen Butchers at Roleystone.

Mr Batt has also been appointed as a councillor for the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales for the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2024, the first time someone outside the State has made the cut.

He said the business sold a lot of stud stock into the eastern states and they were regular exhibitors at the Adelaide and Sydney RAS Shows.

Camera Icon Cuballing pork producers Graeme and Andrea Dent. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Dent stepped down as president of WAPPA at the end of October after a total of more than 10 years in the role, after his latest four year term had expired, to become vice president for the next 12 months until the next executive committee election.

WAPPA elections have been held every year and a president could only remain in the role for a maximum of four years at any one time.

Mr Dent said he had spent 20 years on the executive and half of that time as president at various times.

“I still enjoy being part of the team but its definitely time for other people to step up with fresh ideas,” Mr Dent said.

“Linton is showing a good deal of enthusiasm at the moment and I think he will promote the industry well.”

Mr Dent said he’d be in the vice president role for the next year but after that would continue on as a member of the executive.