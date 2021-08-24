Cattle price smashes another record

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has catapulted to a record price of 1008¢/kg, but still has a while to go to beat the Western Young Cattle Indicator record of 1042¢/kg set in June.

The new price set on Monday was up 7.32¢/kg compared to the week prior as restockers and feedlotters drive the increase as they compete for limited supply.

The WYCI moved up 6.69¢/kg higher on Monday, closing at 968.90¢/kg.

Eastern States demand for WA cattle has been behind the WYCI smashing its own record 14 times this year alone.

Meat and Livestock Australia market information manager Stephen Bignell said plentiful rain in WA and on in the eastern states was driving confidence in the market.

“On the back of good rains, re-stockers have made an impact at the Eastern States saleyards, competing more so against the feeders and processors,” he said.

“These re-stockers are paying a premium of 105¢/kg more than the feeders and as much as 180¢/kg more than the processors.”

Mr Bignell said the dynamics were different in WA with feedlots taking 83 per cent of the WYCI cattle, processors 10 per cent and re-stockers 6 per cent.

Comparatively in the EYCI, re-stockers were taking 50 per cent of cattle sold.

Closer to home, yearling heifers dominated last Thursday’s yarding at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards — selling to higher demand to top at 508¢/kg for lighter weights.

Light weight weaner steers sold from 420¢ to 610¢/kg.

Mr Bignell said feeders and re-stockers should keep an eye on heavy weight cattle prices — which could determine if young cattle purchased now would have a profit margin when resold.