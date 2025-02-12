Sheep markets in WA have been congested for the last week with booking space limited at feedlots and processors, but grids have held relatively firm.

Feedlot prices have eased back towards $3 for prompt delivery but remain in the $3.20 to $3.30 range for heavier lambs that aren’t in need of immediate delivery.

With a bit of luck, we will soon see some WA processors with some forward pricing to encourage producers to hold onto lambs into April, May and June.

On the east coast, NSW hook prices for lambs is back to about $8.40 for crossbred lambs and $8 for Merinos.

In South Australia the market is $8 and $7.60.

Store lamb prices remain about $3.60 — meaning there’s no margin in sending WA lambs east.

Mutton prices on the east coast have also eased — the spread between WA and SA is minimal.

Goat prices in NSW are holding at $3/kg hot score carcase weight versus $2.90 in WA.

Live export markets have been volatile.

The flooding in Queensland has seen a few ships cancelled, however for the vessels still loading, the price continues to firm.

Current WA feeder lamb bids with Agora:

Crossbred store lambs: minimum 34kg, $3.20.

Merino lambs: minimum 30kg, $2.90.

Merino lambs: minimum 36kg, $3.

Shedder lambs: minimum 34kg, $3.20.

