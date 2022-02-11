Heavier trade lambs have continued to sell well, with the number traded at Katanning higher than any other yardings in Australia.

Processors in WA continue to pay mid $8/kg carcass weight for lamb and more than $6/kg for mutton.

Yardings at saleyards are strong and Agora’s alternative selling method (direct sales from farm to end user) have also started to get good traction.

Sheep prices on the east coast continue to come off with most lines showing price decreases from the previous week.

Wool markets have gained again, with the Eastern Market Indicator sitting at 1449¢/kg and the Western Market Indicator at 1492¢/kg as strong bidding from Europe and Asia lifts wool prices across the board.

Cattle prices bounced week on week, with the number sold also up as online offerings form a larger part of the market yet again.

The strength in red meat markets is likely to continue until the herd rebuild is further along, possibly mid-2022, as it gets nearer to the basic supply and demand equilibrium.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA Angus weaners (live weight): steers 706¢, heifers 640¢.

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 760¢, heifers 780¢. Cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 730¢, Bulls 540¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British X: 615¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

NSW feedlots (steers): Brahman and Brahman cross 500¢, Feeder steers 0-2T 50¢.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.