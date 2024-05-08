Beyond the Saleyards: Sheep prices remain unchanged

It’s been another steady week in WA sheep markets, with prices relatively unchanged. There is still demand for heavy lambs at the feedlot level, but processor space remains hard to find. Heavy mutton is also in demand. East-coast traders are also still in the market. On the east coast, crossbred store lambs are still trading at 40¢-50¢ premium for Merinos, making it hard to move Merino wether lambs across from WA. At a processor level, the discount for Merinos ranges from 40¢ to 80¢. Crossbred lambs are bid $6.80-$7. Mutton is bid $2.80-$3/kg hot score carcase weight. Cattle markets in WA are unchanged, and live export markets have been quieter this week with not many new orders. There is interest in local cows from $1.50/kg liveweight. Export orders out of Queensland are still around $3/kg liveweight for steers and $2.60 for heifers of high quality. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more information, call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock,a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.