Western Australian direct consignment sheep prices have again held firm this week, with top prices at $8.40/kg and $6.10/kg carcass weight.

Yardings and prices trended downwards at the saleyards.

On the east coast, sheep prices came back at the saleyards, with several regular buyers sitting out.

The Eastern Market Indicator for wool was sitting at 1408¢/kg as of March 17, just one cent below the previous week.

Wool prices in WA, however, came off further, by 15 to 20¢/kg.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator rose 21¢ to 1126¢/kg.

Stock prices are being bolstered by the demand coming back as exporters and regular domestic buyers return to saleyards after working through the supply chain disruptions of recent weeks.

Another factor is the good seasonal conditions being seen in the more southern areas of NSW and throughout Victoria, which are giving farmers confidence to hold back livestock they would be otherwise trying to get rid of.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA market indices: Weaner steers (lighter weights) 768¢, Weaner steers medium weights (300-350kg) 68¢, heifers 550¢. Heavy weight steers (350-400kg) 628¢ and heifers 570¢.

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 790¢. Cows 755¢. Jap Ox: steers 770¢, Bulls 580¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British cross: 615¢, Wagyu cross Angus: POA.

NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 570¢, Brahman and Brahman cross Feeder steers 0-2T: 540¢.

