Billandri hits top price of $2700

The Sandilands family of Billandri Poll Merino stud at Kendenup offered and sold 200 rams to the equal top-price of $2700 at their on-property sale last Tuesday, through Nutrien Livestock.

The overall 100 per cent clearance resulted in an average price of $980/head, down $101/head on last year when 200 sold for an average price of $1181.

Billandri Poll stud co-principal Bill Sandilands said he was pleased with this year’s sale team, all sold with fully measured Australian Sheep Breeding Values.

“Despite the number of ewes that have left WA and the unfavourable seasonal conditions, we were very happy with the sale result this year,” he said.

“We appreciate the number of loyal buyers that returned to invest in their flocks, with a specific eye towards measured results.”

With slightly reduced competition on the top-end rams, a few astute buyers did pick out two equal top-priced rams.

Kojonup woolgrower Roger Bilney paid $2700 for pen 20, Billandri 190492, a 16.7 micron ram, sired by Centre Plus 508160.

The 97kg ram, recorded ASBVs of 23.8 CFW, -1.5 CV, 9.9 WT, 1.1 EMD, 0.7 Fat, a MP+ index of 186 and a DP+ index of 200.

Mr Bilney said he wasn’t looking for any one particular trait value, but was selecting a specific group of rams to follow the genetic progress of Billandri.

“I inspect the rams for soundness and look for high indexed examples,” he said.

“I run two nucleus flocks in which I turn over genetics quickly to breed flock rams for our commercial flock of 11,000 ewes.”

Mr Bilney said he also selected for early growth, muscle and fat to finish whether lambs quickly.

Camera Icon Cranbrook woolgrower Mark Addis and his son George, of Gordon River Grazing, and Billandri Poll stud co-principal Geoff Sandilands, of Kendenup. Credit: Countryman

In his sixth year at the sale, he secured a total of six rams for an average price of $1550.

Bremer Bay woolgrower Ron Harland, of Rovadam, secured the other sale topper, Billandri 190318 from pen 50.

Sired by Billandri 161148, the 94.5kg ram, recorded a fibre diameter of 16.9 microns and had a 29.1 YCFW, and a 179 DP+ index.

Mr Harland, a 30-year client of Billandri, said the ram would go over a nucleus of 120 ewes to breed flock rams for 2000 commercial ewes. He secured four rams for an average price of $1650.

“I am looking to increase wool cut,” Mr Harland said.

Kojonup woolgrower Griff Chomley secured the $2400 second top-priced ram, Billandri 190222, sired by Centre Plus 507514.

In his selection of six rams for an average price of $1317, Mr Chomley said he was selecting for bright, stylish wool cut for his flock of 2000 ewes.

Elders stud stock agent Russell Mckay secured nine rams off the top line for an average price of $1256 on behalf of repeat buyer S Sadler & Co, of Wongan Hills.

Cranbrook woolgrower Mark Addis, of Gordon River Grazing, secured 25 rams for an average price of $920.

“I was selecting for high index rams with plain bodies, and good dag scores for our flock of 8500 commercial ewes,” he said.

Nutrien Livestock Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll secured 32 rams for an average price of $700 for the Beeac Estate, of Cranbrook.