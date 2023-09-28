A small but keen group of competitive buyers pushed the top-priced ram to $1250 at the AWN-run on-farm Boorabbin Fine Wool Merino and Poll Stud at Wannamal on September 21.

The polled ram was one of 30 horned and polled 14-month-old rams on offer at the Nicholsons’ family farm, which caught the attention of stud classer and sheep buyer Bruno Luciani.

Mr Luciani, who owned Boorabbin Merino stud until the Nicholson family took over in 1990, purchased on behalf of DJ, RM and JJ McEllister of Narrogin.

Mr Luciani said he had been buying rams for the McEllisters for five years and they had been achieving a “great lambing percentage” of more than 100 per cent because of the quality genetics in the stud.

“I singled out this ram because of its size and wool,” Mr Luciani said.

“It has good figures and it still has a lot of growing to do.”

The ram was penned at the mid-way point of the sale and stood out due to its height and quality.

It boasted a 19.7 micron fleece, a CV of 18.4 per cent, SD of 3.6 micron, CF of 99.5 per cent, CE of 0.6 per cent, SF of 18.8 micron, a CRV of 73.2 Dg/mm and a SDC of 55.8 Dg/mm.

Camera Icon New Norcia sheep producers and Boorabbin Merino stud supporters Grant Sinclair and Gavin Halligan who both purchased a number of rams at the sale. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

The second top-priced ram was sold for $950 to New Norcia sheep producer Gavin Halligan, from Halligan Holdings, who purchased three rams to a total of $1750.

Volume buyer was New Norcia sheep producer Grant Sinclair who purchased five rams for a total of $1900 — picking up three quality rams for just $300 each.

Mr Sinclair said he was a “regular buyer” and decided to support the Nicholsons again this year despite the season and not necessarily needing any new rams.

Camera Icon Boorabbin Merino stud owners Toby, Lucy and Iain Nicholson at their annual on farm ram sale at Wannamal with the top-priced ram that sold for $1250 to long-term customers DJ, RM and JJ McEllister of Narrogin. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Stud principal Iain Nicholson said the on-farm ram sale usually made between $25,000-$30,000 but due to the season and a lack of buyers the total reached $8700.

AWN auctioneer Jay McDonald conducted the sale in which only 50 per cent of the rams sold, to an average of $580.

Mr Nicholson held back some of his best rams due to the seasonal conditions and because he was not going to be buying any rams in this year.

“Going in to the sale I thought if we sold half or more we’d be happy,” Mr Nicholson said.

“I’m quite happy — the way the market is and the lack of confidence in the industry, as well as the season, it has impacted everyone.

“People are destocking in eastern areas.”

AWN State manager Greg Tillbrook said considering the season “it was a good result”.

“It was great to see repeat buyers bidding on and sticking with the good genetics on offer at the stud,” Mr Tillbrook said.

Camera Icon Former Te Rakau Texel stud owner Maria Wood with Terara Texel stud principal Don Nairn at the Wannamal showing on September 21. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Mr Nairn, who purchased the Te Rakau Texel stud last year from Maria Wood, New Norcia, said despite the client no-show it was important to “showcase” the rams and provide an opportunity for new clients to purchase.

He had earlier offered 12 rams at the annual Northampton Merino Breeders’ Ram Sale where he sold six rams for the reserve price of $1000 each to local buyers.

“We are in it for the long haul,” Mr Nairn said.

“We dropped our reserve price because we knew it has been the worst sale year in history due to the season.

“We are possibly not going to hold another ram sale — rather direct sell from the farm.”

Mr Nairn said with the purchase of the Te Rakau stud and the Edmund Rice College Texel stud in 2021, he was one of the biggest Texel breeders in Australia.