Coromandel hits $3700 top
Coromandel Poll Merino Stud co-principal Michael Campbell was “very pleased” with the results of their 35th annual ram sale last week, with the top-priced ram going for $3700.
The Gairdner-based stud offered 80 rams through Elders, with 66 sold for an average price of $1348.48, down $170/head from last year.
Kojonup sheep farmers Katie Daw and Clayton Simcock — who run 10,000 sheep with their father on Wendouree Downs — secured the top priced ram under G & A Simcock.
The 112kg, 18.8-micron ram with genetics back to sire Yarrawonga 140961 is the second Coromandel ram for the family — who breed their own rams — and boasted the second highest MP+ Index in the catalogue at 167.
“He had a really stylish wool,” Mrs Daw said. “Long, white, the right micron for us and a nice defined crimp. He’s a heavy cutter and he’s also quite big and we’re trying to get that early growth in our sheep.
“We’ve had a Coromandel ram in the past and the wool type was very consistent in his lambs.”
Boxwood Hill woolgrower Rohan Murdoch, who trades as R & R Murdoch and was joined by his wife Rachel and sons Mitch and Lachlan (pictured), secured 11 rams on the day, to a top of $1000 and average price of $881.81.
Mr Murdoch — who runs about 5000 ewes — has been buying from Coromandel since 2004 and said they were looking for a wool that could handle the coastal property’s environment.
“We’re right on the coast, so in other years when it rains we can get a lot of summer showers,” he said. “So we need a type of wool that can handle that summer rain ... We’re very particular on buying a bright white wool that’s nicely nourished that won’t get any colour or stain.”
Mr Campbell said despite dry conditions making it a difficult environment to sell in, he was pleased with the result, calling the top-priced ram “magnificent”.
“We’re very pleased with the sale,” he said. “A number of ewes have gone out of the system — water and feed have been a big problem — so it’s good to see people are keeping a focus on livestock.
“We didn’t expect a full clearance, so pleased with the end result. We’re probably down a few buyers from last year but we picked up a few new ones.”
Elders auctioneer Nathan King was “really pleased” with the line-up and number of rams sold, with some initially passed in, sold after the sale.
“They look good, with good white wool that can handle a bit of winter and summer rainfall,” he said. “So we think they can go anywhere in the State.”
Offered: 29
Sold: 66
Top price: $3700
Average: $1348
