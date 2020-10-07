Coromandel hits $3700 top

Coromandel Poll Merino Stud co-principal Michael Campbell was “very pleased” with the results of their 35th annual ram sale last week, with the top-priced ram going for $3700.

The Gairdner-based stud offered 80 rams through Elders, with 66 sold for an average price of $1348.48, down $170/head from last year.

Kojonup sheep farmers Katie Daw and Clayton Simcock — who run 10,000 sheep with their father on Wendouree Downs — secured the top priced ram under G & A Simcock.

The 112kg, 18.8-micron ram with genetics back to sire Yarrawonga 140961 is the second Coromandel ram for the family — who breed their own rams — and boasted the second highest MP+ Index in the catalogue at 167.

“He had a really stylish wool,” Mrs Daw said. “Long, white, the right micron for us and a nice defined crimp. He’s a heavy cutter and he’s also quite big and we’re trying to get that early growth in our sheep.

“We’ve had a Coromandel ram in the past and the wool type was very consistent in his lambs.”

Camera Icon Mitch Murdoch, 13, with his brother Lachlan, 16 and dad Rohan and one of the rams they purchased.

Boxwood Hill woolgrower Rohan Murdoch, who trades as R & R Murdoch and was joined by his wife Rachel and sons Mitch and Lachlan (pictured), secured 11 rams on the day, to a top of $1000 and average price of $881.81.

Mr Murdoch — who runs about 5000 ewes — has been buying from Coromandel since 2004 and said they were looking for a wool that could handle the coastal property’s environment.

“We’re right on the coast, so in other years when it rains we can get a lot of summer showers,” he said. “So we need a type of wool that can handle that summer rain ... We’re very particular on buying a bright white wool that’s nicely nourished that won’t get any colour or stain.”

Mr Campbell said despite dry conditions making it a difficult environment to sell in, he was pleased with the result, calling the top-priced ram “magnificent”.

“We’re very pleased with the sale,” he said. “A number of ewes have gone out of the system — water and feed have been a big problem — so it’s good to see people are keeping a focus on livestock.

“We didn’t expect a full clearance, so pleased with the end result. We’re probably down a few buyers from last year but we picked up a few new ones.”

Elders auctioneer Nathan King was “really pleased” with the line-up and number of rams sold, with some initially passed in, sold after the sale.

“They look good, with good white wool that can handle a bit of winter and summer rainfall,” he said. “So we think they can go anywhere in the State.”

Offered: 29

Sold: 66

Top price: $3700

Average: $1348