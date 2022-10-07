A Gairdner-bred Poll Merino ram sold for the $4800 top price at the Campbell family’s 37th annual on-property ram sale as regular ram-buying clients were pleased to secure their requirements.

Of the 80 Poll Merino rams offered, 71 sold on the fall of the hammer for an average price of $1734, which was down $170/head on last year when 76 rams sold for an average price of $1904.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said while the values softened slightly from the stud’s ‘50 years of breeding’ anniversary sale last year when prices jumped by $556/head on the previous sale, the consistency and evenness of the sale team was on par, particularly in wool qualities.

“Coromandel clients were very pleased with their purchases,” he said.

“Several long-time repeat buyers were back for more of the same.”

Coromandel stud principal Michael Campbell said he was very pleased with the evenness of the rams.

“It was great to have our longer term clients putting together good lines of rams at reasonable values,” he said.

The sale started with 13 lots of March shorn rams that sold for an average price of $2015.

Repeat buyer Andrew Bott, of Esperance, secured the 17.9 micron sale topper for $4800, sold as Coromandel tag 21-0045 and catalogued as lot nine.

This 90kg ram was AI sired by Anderson Rams 19-0669 and carried a 72.3 per cent fleece yield and scanned a 35.3mm eye muscle depth and 4mm for fat.

It recorded high Australian Sheep Breeding Value indexes of 188 for DP+ and 180 for MP+.

Mr Campbell said 21-0045 was a first-drop son by the Anderson Rams sire, which was selected for its high ranking ASBV pedigree.

Mr Bott said he appreciated the ram’s fleece staple length and style with its brilliant white wool.

“I am chasing staple length which suits our six-month shearing program,” he said.

“We run a flock of 3000 self-replacing ewes with an average micron of 18.5.”

Mr Bott secured four rams from the top line-up for an average price of $2900.

Also buying rams from the March shorn top-line was second year new buying account AH Chisholm, of Onergup.

Bill Chisholm secured four rams to a top of $3500 and average price of $2650.

Camera Icon With the $3500 best selling flock ram are Coromandel stud principal Michael Campbell, of Gairdner, with his son James, Elders Albany livestock agent David Lindberg and buyer Jujnovich, of Mundaring, with his grandchildren Joe, 11 and Brooke Jujnovich, 14. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The $3500 second top-priced 18.9 micron ram, Coromandel 21-0127 from lot 16 was secured by Gavin and Joe Jujnovich, of The Lakes.

“I was after style of wool and body structure,” Gavin said.

This 92.5kg ram, sired by Nerstane 16-0022 — purchased privately by the Campbell’s for $15,000 in 2017, recorded a CV of 15.9, fleece yield of 69.8 per cent and a comfort factor of 99.9 per cent.

Mr Jujnovich bought another 18.3 micron ran, sired by Yarrawonga 961 for $3000.

Rocky Gully woolgrower Ian Higgins of East Gully Farms secured seven rams to a top of $2600 and average price of $2157.

Mr Higgins said he was chasing high wool cut and stretch of body in his ram selections to run with a self-replacing flock of 3000 ewes.

Clare Webster, who trades as Beech Banks Farms in Tenterden, secured five rams to a top of $2400 and average price of $1760.

“We were chasing wool cut and early growth, by observing ASBV figures,” she said.

“The rams will go over a 4200 self-replacing flock.”

Camera Icon Volume buyer Rohan Murdoch of Boxwood Hill with his children Eliza, 12, and Miche, 15. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Volume buyer and 18-year client Rohan Murdoch of Boxwood Hills, secured 15 rams to a top of $2100 and average price of $1207.

“I was selecting for white wools and good constitution types to put over our 3500 self-replacing 19 micron flock,” he said.

“We also were keen on even and well defined crimpy wools.”