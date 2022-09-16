After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA held its first annual convention in three years at Crown Perth on September 7.

The long-awaited event attracted about 100 pastoralists, graziers, industry figureheads and politicians, who gathered to hear the latest industry updates from a packed line-up of speakers.

PGA president Tony Seabrook set the tone for the day with an incendiary opening speech in which he bemoaned the “dangerous smugness” of governments and their “endless pandering to woke pressure groups”.

Guest presenters included WA Opposition Leader Mia Davies, Institute of Public Affairs deputy executive director Daniel Wild and journalist-turned political commentator Gemma Tognini.

The theme for this year’s event was “the future of agriculture — capitalising on global trends”.

The convention concluded with a gala dinner incorporating the presentation of PGA’s annual Achievement Award.

The 2022 award went to PGA vice president and former Bidgemia Station pastoralist Locky McTaggart.

