Dairy Australia has launched a new Dairy Farms Jobs Board in an effort to tackle ongoing labour shortages in the industry.

According to a recent Dairy Australia survey, one in two dairy farmers are seeking people to work on farm and 76 per cent of those continue to find sourcing labour a challenge.

The free and easy to use online jobs board at dairyjobsmatter.com.au enables farmers to list job vacancies and reach jobseekers who are exploring the benefits of dairy farming.

Dairy Australia general manager of regional services Verity Ingham said for farmers ready to start advertising for new workers, it’s as quick and easy as submitting an online form with job vacancy details including any links to any existing online advertisements.

“For jobseekers, if you like working with animals, working outdoors, seek career progression, job variety and training and want job security — visit the online jobs board to see if there’s something for you,” Ms Ingham said.

The dairy industry is seeking a broad range of farm workers and there are opportunities in dairy for everyone, no matter what your skillset is.

The Dairy Farm Jobs Board complements Dairy Australia’s broader Workforce Attraction program to attract and support new people in the industry.

Camera Icon Dairy cows in the milking shed. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / RegionalHUB

The program includes a new national marketing campaign aimed at jobseekers to promote the benefits of working in dairy farming and encouraging Australians to explore a job in dairy.

To date, the campaign has attracted more than 200,000 people to the website.

It also includes a focus on increased careers education for school students on job opportunities in dairy farming and career pathways.

Dedicated staff in dairy regions called workforce attraction regional leads also help connect farmers seeking workers with the networks used by jobseekers.

Farmers can contact one of Dairy Australia’s regional workforce attraction leads for employment support, help in connecting with jobseeker networks and for additional resources to help promote dairy farming jobs.

Visit dairyaustralia.com.au/people.