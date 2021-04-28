Members of WA’s beef industry have been granted an 11th hour permission to attend the nation’s biggest cattle expo in Rockhampton beginning this weekend.

Beef Australia, a seven-day international exposition held triennially in Rockhampton in Queensland continues to plan for a COVID Safe event including WA participation, beginning this Sunday, May 2 to 8.

WA participants putting their travel plans on hold to attend the 2021 expo include Cooara stud co-principals Bruce and Gaye Campbell of Keysbrook.

The couple were awarded a dual grand champion victory for a pen of three steers and a top individual carcase at the 2018 event.

“It was a highlight of my cattle breeding career to attend the 2018 expo and take home the broad ribbon,” Mr Campbell said.

“This year we have entered three pens of lightweight steers and one pen of heavyweights, and will anxiously await the results from next Tuesday’s award evening dinner.”

Mr Campbell said he decided not to attend the expo because it was to risky.

“If I had to go into isolation because of COVID and be away from the farm, I wouldn’t be able to attend to my animals,” he said.

“I have the kill sheets from my entries that were processed at Harvey Beef, and I am in with a chance for a good result.”

Pemberton cattle and potato producers John and Lisa Bendotti have their G2G Passes ready to attend the expo having entries in the carcase competition.

Mr Bendotti said he was given the OK to travel by the Queensland Government on Tuesday.

“Four days ago we cancelled our plans as a result of the Perth COVID lockdown but with the lifting on travel bans, its on again and we fly out Friday,” he said.

The Bendottis have three pens of Angus cattle entered in as many classes and are hoping to go one better than their first and second place finish in the lightweight class in 2018.

Camera Icon Swans Veterinary Services veterinarian Enoch Bergman will attend Beef Australia to present a recent study involving fixed time AI into commercial heifer mating programs. Credit: Countryman

Also ready with a boarding pass, Esperance-based Swans Veterinary Services veterinarian Enoch Bergman will attend the expo to present a recent project — demonstrating the value of integrating fixed time AI into commercial heifer mating programs.

He will present the estimated financial advantages and potential return on investment of the study at the expo’s Lawson Pavilion next Wednesday at 1.30pm.

Beef Australia attracted 90,000 visitors to its 2015 expo that included cattle judging, seminars, organised tours of local cattle properties, educational information, numerous trade exhibitions and live entertainment.

This year, organisers are working closely with Queensland Health and will adapt plans as required to ensure the safety of all participants.

As of today, the Queensland Government on advise from its chief health officer Jeanette Young had issued no travel restrictions into the State for WA visitors who had not attended any of the venues listed as being linked to the three WA COVID cases from last week.

The WA Government’s COVID hotline also confirmed today that currently Queensland was a low-risk state and people returning from there would not be required to go into isolation.

On return to WA, it will be mandatory for those attending Beef Australia to complete a G2G PASS registration before arriving back to WA.