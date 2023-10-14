Elders and Agrifutures Australia have strengthened ties with a three year platinum partnership deal announced to support the Asia Pacific’s premier agrifood tech event, evokeAG, through to 2026.

AgriFutures managing director John Harvey said evokeAG was a unique cross-sector international event that brought together agriculture, food manufacturing, research, innovation, investment, and policy “change makers” to build connections for a more resilient, productive, and profitable agricultural sector and value chain.

The event, which began in 2019 and grew last year at Adelaide to host 1600 attendees with 800 trade missions, will be held in Western Australia for the first time at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 20-21, 2024.

To celebrate the partnership, Elders and AgriFutures Australia will be giving away three “golden” tickets to attend the event, to three WA based Elders customers, valued at more than $770 each.

Mr Harvey said as the excitement begins to build for for the event the giveaway was a great opportunity to not only celebrate the partnership with Elders, but also agrifood innovation on the west coast.

Camera Icon AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey. Credit: DPIRD / Supplied / DPIRD / Supplied

“This giveaway recognises our longstanding partnership and celebrates the west coast’s large, established, and vibrant agrifood tech innovation community.

“As we stand at the edge of complex challenges in Australian agriculture, evokeAG 2024 is poised to facilitate robust conversations on pivotal issues that demand innovative solutions, from feeding the world to addressing climate change and finite resource management.”

Mr Harvey said the partnership between AgriFutures and Elders has stewarded evokeAG into a global platform showcasing agricultural innovation and technology.

“Since our inception in 2019, Elders has been by our side, and we’ve consistently expanded our horizons and pushed boundaries because of its support,” he said.

Elders managing director and chief executive Mark Allison said evokeAG was unlike anything else in the sector, helping connect producers with industry leaders and solutions that were working to build smart, productive, and profitable enterprises.

“Elders have been in partnership with AgriFutures since the inception of evokeAG to help support and grow the event to become the region’s biggest, and most impactful, agrifood tech event,” Mr Allison said.

Camera Icon Elders managing director and chief executive Mark Allison. Credit: supplied / METHODE

Mr Allison, who is scheduled to speak at the event, said farmers were under more pressure than ever to grow production levels while investing in products and practices that make them more resilient to change and accountable to consumer demands.

“The conversations and information-sharing that take place at events like evokeAG help to foster the future growth of new technologies and practices, whilst ensuring commercial viability and efficiency, and are critical for the continued success of the agricultural sector.”

Now in its fourth year, the theme for evokeAG 2024 is ‘Exceptional Edge’ exploring the role agrifood tech innovation can play in shaping a sustainable future and unlocking the potential of technology and innovation to address challenges head-on.

To enter the competition, Elders customers can visit participating stores in WA or enter via the website evokeag.com/evokeag-x-elders.

Entries close on Monday, October 23, 2023, and the three winners will be randomly selected on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, and notified via phone by Wednesday, October 25.

For more information on evokeAG 2024 and to purchase tickets, visit evokeag.com.